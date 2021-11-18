Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DIY: Apple will soon let you repair your iPhone, Mac at home

Apple will allow users to carry out DIY repairs on certain iPhone and Mac computers. It starts next year with the new Self Service Repair option, which will roll out in the US and other countries
A person uses an iPhone in New York. Apple will soon roll out a DIY repair feature for some of its iPhone models and Mac models. (AP/File)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 11:31 AM IST
ByVishal Mathur

Apple will now allow users to carry out Do-It-Yourself (DIY) repairs on certain iPhone and Mac computers.

It starts sometime next year with the new Self Service Repair option, which will roll out in the US and other countries.

It will allow users to access - in other words, buy - genuine parts and tools for iPhone and Mac repairs on the new Apple Self Service Repair Online Store, thereby doing away with the need to go to a service centre.

It makes Apple the first smartphone brand, and indeed a computing device maker, to offer a self-repair option to its consumers.

In the first stage of this DIY repair adoption, parts and tools will be available for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series. That’ll be followed by parts and tools for Mac computing devices, the recent ones powered by the M1 chips, including the new MacBook Pro 14 and the iMac 24-inch.

The first phase of the DIY repairs will allow users to fix what Apple calls “commonly serviced modules”, such as the iPhone display, battery and camera. Though Apple says the ability to do additional repairs will be available later next year, what all that expansion includes isn’t confirmed yet.

“In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs,” says Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

There is confirmation that the repair store will list more than 200 individual parts and tools as the service rolls out.

The company insists that Self Service Repair is the best route only for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience of repairing electronic devices - the rest of us should still get it fixed at an Apple authorised service centre.

