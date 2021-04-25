Apple’s new app privacy feature to kick in today

An update to the software powering some billion iPhones kicks in on Monday with an enhanced privacy feature critics fear will hit the advertising world. Apple will begin requiring app makers to tell users what tracking information they want to gather and get permission to do so, displaying what have been referred to as “privacy nutrition labels”.

The move by Apple has sparked a major rift with Facebook and other tech giants.

Digital ads are the lifeblood of internet giants such as Google and Facebook. An update to the iOS software that powers iPhones, iPads and iPods brings with it an “App Tracking Transparmeency frawork” that stops apps from tracking users or accessing device identifying data without permission.

