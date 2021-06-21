Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / April payroll additions fall to lowest in ten months
business

April payroll additions fall to lowest in ten months

The fall in new enrolments were primarily due to muted job opportunities for the 18-25 age group
By Prashant K Nanda, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 06:51 AM IST
The slowdown in the jobs creation data shows the impact of the second wave of the pandemic.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

At least 689,403 new people joined the formal workforce in April, the lowest in 10 months, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO’s) provisional payroll data showed on Sunday.

The slowdown in the jobs creation data shows the impact of the second wave of the pandemic. In March, 716,223 people had joined the workforce. The number of new EPFO subscribers in February was at 807,482, while in January 883,392 people had joined the formal workforce, the payroll data showed.

New payroll additions were lower in June 2020 compared to April, following the Covid-19 outbreak in India, at 577,832.

The fall in new enrolments were primarily due to muted job opportunities for the 18-25 age group. While the 26-28 and 29-34 age groups witnessed a marginal dip in new jobs growth, those older than 35 years witnessed nominal growth, compared with March. While 398,516 new workers in the 18-25 age group joined the workforce in March, in April the number was 370,895.

Experts said fresh payroll additions in May could decline further, as daily Covid infections had slowed economic activity for most of April and May in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus employees' provident fund organization
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP