Home / Business / ArcelorMittal, Infosys announce collaboration for digital transformation
business

ArcelorMittal, Infosys announce collaboration for digital transformation

Digital services and consulting major Infosys will help ArcelorMittal to help accelerate the company's digital transformation journey
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 02:40 PM IST
An Infosys Ltd. office building in the Electronic City area of Bengaluru. (Bloomberg)

Digital services and consulting major Infosys has announced a strategic long-term collaboration with ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company.

ArcelorMittal has chosen Infosys to help accelerate the company's digital transformation journey and enable next-generation application management and business process management (BPM) services for ArcelorMittal Europe.

Infosys said it will work with ArcelorMittal Europe, share best practices around next-generation application management services to optimise, stabilise and transform ArcelorMittal's IT landscape.

Infosys will also establish a robust business process management service in ArcelorMittal Europe's business centre of excellence shared services centre. The collaboration will further strengthen Infosys' presence in Europe and will enable Infosys to maximise synergies across the ArcelorMittal Group worldwide.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing for Infosys, said the need to accelerate digital transformation has never been more urgent in the manufacturing sector.

"Leveraging our global delivery model, right shoring and robust BPM offerings, we are committed to driving efficiency, bolstering operational excellence, and establishing future-ready services in line with ArcelorMittal's growth strategies."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Google-backed India courier app Dunzo seeks $150 million funding

Direct tax collection in FY-21 at 9.45 lakh crore

Oil prices hold steady as investors weigh rising supplies, demand outlook

Rupee slips 17 paise to 74.75 against US dollar in early trade

Geert Van Poelvoorde, CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe, said: "We are confident that this collaboration will mean our employees and associates are equipped with powerful new tools that enhance our competitiveness and fuel our innovation." (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arcelor mittal infosys
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP