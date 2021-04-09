ArcelorMittal, Infosys announce collaboration for digital transformation

Digital services and consulting major Infosys has announced a strategic long-term collaboration with ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company.

ArcelorMittal has chosen Infosys to help accelerate the company's digital transformation journey and enable next-generation application management and business process management (BPM) services for ArcelorMittal Europe.

Infosys said it will work with ArcelorMittal Europe, share best practices around next-generation application management services to optimise, stabilise and transform ArcelorMittal's IT landscape.

Infosys will also establish a robust business process management service in ArcelorMittal Europe's business centre of excellence shared services centre. The collaboration will further strengthen Infosys' presence in Europe and will enable Infosys to maximise synergies across the ArcelorMittal Group worldwide.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing for Infosys, said the need to accelerate digital transformation has never been more urgent in the manufacturing sector.

"Leveraging our global delivery model, right shoring and robust BPM offerings, we are committed to driving efficiency, bolstering operational excellence, and establishing future-ready services in line with ArcelorMittal's growth strategies."

Geert Van Poelvoorde, CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe, said: "We are confident that this collaboration will mean our employees and associates are equipped with powerful new tools that enhance our competitiveness and fuel our innovation." (ANI)