Are stock markets open today? Check if BSE, NSE are operational on Holi 2026

Indian stock markets National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have resumed trading today, March 4, despite the festival of Holi. Normal trading operations will continue as usual on both major stock exchanges. The stock markets have resumed operations a day after remaining closed on Tuesday. Are Stock Markets Open Today? Check if BSE, NSE is open or closed for Holi 2026 (REUTERS)

The markets will operate from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm today.

On March 3, the BSE Sensex closed at 78,291, declining by 2.38% against the previous trading session. Similarly, NSE closed at 24,162.10, down 2.97% from the previous trading session.

This month, the Indian stock markets will remain closed on March 26 and March 31, 2026, in observance of Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti.

In April 2026, the stock market will remain closed on April 3 for Good Friday and April 14 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. On May 1, Maharashtra Day will be celebrated, and so stock markets will remain closed, followed by Bakri ID on May 28, 2026.

In June, the stock market will be closed on June 26 for Muharram, on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The indian stock markets will remain closed on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and October 20 for Dussehra.

In November 2026, the stock market will be closed on November 10 for Diwali, and Prakash Gurpurb Guru Nanak Dev will be celebrated on November 24. For Christmas, the market will be closed on December 25, 2026.