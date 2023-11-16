Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO opens with price band of ₹233
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering's IPO is open for subscription and will run until Mondaywith a price band set at ₹233. Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares.
Arrowhead Seperation | Profile
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited engages in manufacturing, distributing, and importing various dryers such as Totally Enclosed Single Drum Dryers, Continuous Particulate Dryers, Rotary Dryers, Single Drum Dryers, Double Drum Dryers, Paddle Dryers, and Flaker Systems. The primary focus of the company is to meet customer satisfaction by consistently delivering high-quality products that meet or exceed expectations.
Arrowhead Seperation IPO details
The IPO is a fresh issue of 5,58,000 equity shares, totaling ₹13 crore, with no offer for sale component.
The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for working capital, repaying NBFC loans, and general corporate purposes. The registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Limited, the lead manager is Aryaman Financial Services Limited, and Aryaman Capital Markets serves as the market maker.
How to apply for Arrowhead Seperation IPO
1. Log in to your online bank.
2. Find the Invest section.
3. Choose Arrowhead IPO.
4. Apply using ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount).
OR
- Download forms from Bombay Stock Exchange
2. Fill and submit forms to your bank/broker.