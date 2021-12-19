As virus again thwarts travel plans, an airline offers free seatls and meals in India

A budget airline is offering ‘free seats and meals’ on select flights from Bengaluru to several popular destinations in India to draw business at a time when passenger travelling has started to fall again over renewed pandemic fears after slowly picking up over the past few months.

The airline GoFirst is offering the service in destinations like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Ranchi, Pune and Lucknow. On its Twitter page, the airline wrote, “What's better? An awesome trip or free seats & meals? Well, BOTH! Irresistible offers on select flights from #Bengaluru."

What's better? An awesome trip or free seats & meals? Well, BOTH! Irresistible offers on select flights from #Bengaluru

Book now - https://t.co/lA0BEDHdzI pic.twitter.com/WwkjF1cjUs — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) December 16, 2021

Customers can check full details, terms and conditions regarding the offer on the airline’s website - www.flygofirst.com.

Other airlines, like Spicejet are also coming up with festive offers and discounts to rake in revenue.

Flight travelling had picked up in recent months following months of lockdown and travel restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic. India's air passenger traffic grew by about 17 per cent in November with more than 10.5 million passengers taking flights.

However, with the recent detection of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus, the situation may again turn gloomy for the travel and tourism sector.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended scheduled international flights to and from India till January 31, 2022.

A number of countries have again put restrictions on flight from several nations to combat the spread of the disease that is said to be spreading much faster than the Delta variant that had wreaked havoc in several places across the world, including India, earlier this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON