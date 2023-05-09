Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ashwini Vaishnaw discusses Make in India programme with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

PTI |
May 09, 2023 10:22 PM IST

"Good discussion on India Stack and Make in India program," Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted.

Minister for IT and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw met Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the tech giant's headquarters in the US, and the two discussed India stack and 'Make in India' programme.

Vaishnaw, on Tuesday, tweeted about his meeting with Google top honcho.

"Met @sundarpichai at the @Google HQ. Good discussion on India Stack and Make in India program," the minister tweeted.

