Asian Paints Q2 Results: Profit up 43% on a low base, revenue up 6.3% on higher sales

Asian Paints has reported significant jump in quarterly profit, primarily due to low base effect, even as sales grew for India's largest paint maker.

Net profit of the Mumbai-based company rose 43% over the year-ago period to ₹994 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on revenue that rose 6.3% year-on-year to ₹8,531 crore, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday (12 November 2025).

Asian Paints Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 6.3% at ₹ 8,531 crore

8,531 crore EBITDA up 21.3% at ₹ 1,503 crore

1,503 crore EBITDA margin up 220 bps at 17.6%

Net profit up 43% at ₹ 994 crore. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Asian Paints' quarterly results were aided by strong domestic volume growth in decorative paints and a low base—the paint-maker's profit halved to ₹695 crore in Q2 FY25.