Asics Gel Cumulus 25 TR’s generational updates enhance its value proposition

This is the year when Asics seems intent to begin a new chapter for its running and training shoe lines, that have already withstood the test of time. The flagship Gel Kayano 30, for instance, gets material and design changes that give it a better chance in the face of ever-tougher competition. The comparatively more affordable Gel Cumulus 25 TR, is on a similar path of renewed infusion of technology. Therefore, it has more tools in its arsenal, as a daily trainer. The pair of shoes is priced at ₹ 10,999 for now. (Official image)

It is the price tag which is more towards the affordable side, decidedly unlocks a wider user demographic, who’d want an uncomplicated yet as close to cutting edge as possible, running shoe. At ₹10,999 for now, those boxes are effortlessly checked. And a more affordable entry point to Asics’ serious running shoe line-up, next in the price band being the Gel-Nimbus 25 (that’s around ₹15,999). A quick glance at the upper on the Cumulus 25 TR, and you’ll notice a familiarity with the Nimbus 25. That’s the aspect of versatility, wherein the smooth mesh will be quite well placed on the track and also a day at work (depending on which colourway you choose).

Also Read: Asics Gel Kayano 30 brings radical tech evolution to rebuild a long legacy

It certainly seems to have a more refined look, particularly with how colour inserts are placed. Asics calls it the Jacquard mesh, and our opinion is there is a visual appeal bias towards the darker blue shade with the Culumus 25’s options. That said, there’s a certain thickness to this mesh which leads us to believe it will be ideal for cooler climates and the winter season, but perhaps not as efficient in keeping your feet cool during summers. We’re yet to exactly test this since true summers are still some distance away. Nevertheless, of that’s still the case, smart pairing with thinner material socks you wear, could help.

Even though there’s more room in the toe box, support is not compromised at all. With every foot strike, the feet don’t slip. Having said that, the Cumulus 25 doesn’t seem to be at its happiest setting, if you like loosely fitted lacing. You’ll feel perceptibly slower if this shoe isn’t wrapping your feet in perfect sync.

Beneath your feet, are where the biggest changes feature. Look at the Cumulus 25 TR from side on, and you’d be right in suspecting there’s generous cushioning. Because there is. It’s a mix of two things at play here. There’s the FF Blast Plus midsole, which is thicker by 2mm compared with the predecessor. That means more comfortable cushioning doubling up as a mechanism for energy return during foot transitions. The composition is the very flexible EVA, or ethylene vinyl acetate and the strong and abrasion resistant olefin fiber, which is made from polyolefin, such as polypropylene or polyethylene.

Second is the PureGel technology, which as the gel’s characteristics would suggest, adds another layer of cushioning as the foot lands every time. More perceptible when running (or even walking) on hard surfaces. While the Cumulus 25 TR weighs around 266 grams, it feels much ligher once you’re attuned to its characteristics. Many fast running shoes tend to have around 11mm difference (or offset, as it is called), but this holds back with a more restrained personality 8mm offset (heel height is 37.5mm and forefoot sits at 29.5mm). Factor in the design of the outsole, and there’s a definite surefootedness you’ll be able to rely on.

The big takeaway from all the material and composition evolutions that the Asics Cumulus 25 TR brings along, it manages to still be around 30 grams lighter than its predecessor shoe, the Cumulus 24. All while now having a much thicker midsole, a more refined upper mesh and a reassuringly wide footprint. Not only is this shoe faster than before (also because of weight reduction), its more comfortable too. And makes an effort to look good. There are very few chances you’d find a better, lighter and more affordable daily running shoe than the Cumulus 25 TR.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishal Mathur Vishal Mathur is Technology Editor for Hindustan Times. When not making sense of technology, he often searches for an elusive analog space in a digital world. ...view detail