Reliance's Akash Ambani announces launch of JioAirFiber hotspot | Details here

Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, on Monday announced the launch of JioAirfiber, a wifi hotspot that will allow consumers to access fiber-like speeds at homes and offices. He said with the 5G services being rolled out in India, the current 800 million connected internet devices will double to 1.5 billion connected internet devices in just a year.

“Jio 5G gives ultra-high fiber-like speed over the air without any wires. We are calling it JioAirFiber. With JioAirFiber, it will be a real easy to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet,” Akash said at the annual general meeting via immersive and interactive metaverse technology.

Reliance Jio is all set to launch high-speed 5G telecom services by Diwali this year in multiple key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Subsequently, it intends to expand its 5G network to each and every town, tehsil and talukas across the country by December of 2023, which is 18 nearly 18 months from now.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani made the announcement while addressing the shareholders at the AGM via immersive and interactive metaverse technology.

At the AGM, Kiran Thomas, president of Reliance Industries, said another possibility with Jio 5G is how it can save money for customers in unexpected ways.

Giving an example, Thomas said, let's take personal computers. He said, "Today most homes have to buy a PC or a laptop, and spend even more money to upgrade it every few years."

"Now using Jio AirFibre, customers can do away with all such expenses and opt to use a virtual PC that is hosted in the cloud. This is the concept that we call Jio Cloud PC," Thomas added.

“Jio True 5G delivers breakthrough increases in broadband speed and drastically lowers latency. We don’t get 1 Gbps even on many of the fixed broadband networks in our country,” said Akash.

An even more exciting possibility of Jio 5G, said Akash Ambani, is the "ultra-high-speed fixed-broadband". "Through Jio 5G, we can create the digital infrastructure for delivering high-quality educational content to every student in every classroom across our nation," he added.

Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G called standalone 5G. It will invest ₹2 lakh crore on 5G infrastructure.

Besides Metaverse, AGM was live on different social media platforms apart from their homegrown HD video conferencing application JioMeet. It is probably the first company globally to conduct its annual general meeting on a virtual reality platform and various social media platform.

Reliance Jio Infocomm has acquired spectrum in 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the recently-concluded 5G auctions conducted by the department of telecommunications, where the government received around ₹1.5 lakh worth of bids.

Launched six years ago, Jio has created multiple world records during its rollout of the largest 4G network in the shortest period of time. Jio's 4G network provides the highest quality, most affordable digital services to over 400 million loyal and delighted customers. Jio is expected to now raise the bar even further with its 5G services.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

Reliance Jio, Adani group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea were the four major participants in the spectrum auction.

(With inputs from agencies)

