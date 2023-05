Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct an audit of cash-strapped Go First Airways' preparedness to restart its operations, the company said on Tuesday night in an internal memo to employees.

Go First suspended its operations on May 3 and has announced to keep it suspended till May 26. (File)

