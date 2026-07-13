Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Times launch Cyber Cop campaign with Rohit Shetty

Bandhan Bank, on Monday, launched Cyber Cop with Hindustan Times, a nationwide cyber awareness campaign under its CSR programme, to promote safer digital behaviour and help citizens protect themselves against the growing threat of online fraud. Presented by HT and implemented by Aident Welfare Social Organisation, the initiative aims to educate people about cyber risks through engaging public outreach, awareness films, and practical guidance.

The campaign’s relevance is reinforced by broader digital adoption and rising incident volume.

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Launched at a time when cybercrime is rising sharply across India, the campaign encourages a simple yet powerful message: "Pause. Verify. Report." It urges citizens to think before sharing personal or financial information, verify suspicious requests, and report cyber fraud immediately through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or the '1930' cybercrime helpline.

Adding star power to the campaign, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has joined the initiative to amplify its message. Drawing inspiration from his popular cop universe, the campaign film highlights how crime has evolved from the streets to smartphones, making every internet user responsible for staying alert in the digital world.

According to government data, cyber fraud losses reported through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal reached ₹22,495 crore in 2025, while complaints of financial fraud crossed 24 lakh during the year. At the same time, India's rapid digital adoption has expanded the need for greater public awareness around online safety and responsible digital practices.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the initiative, a Bandhan Bank spokesperson said cyber fraud has become one of the most pressing challenges in India's digital ecosystem and that the campaign seeks to encourage people to pause before acting, verify before trusting, and report fraud without delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the initiative, a Bandhan Bank spokesperson said cyber fraud has become one of the most pressing challenges in India's digital ecosystem and that the campaign seeks to encourage people to pause before acting, verify before trusting, and report fraud without delay. {{/usCountry}}

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Through Cyber Cop, Bandhan Bank aims to strengthen cyber awareness at the grassroots level and empower citizens with the knowledge to recognise common scam tactics, respond quickly to suspicious activity, and contribute to building a safer and more secure digital India.