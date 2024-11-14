Bank holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima: List of states, other details

Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima will be both celebrated on Friday, November 15, 2024, due to which, bank branches in some parts of the country will remain closed as per the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). A devotee lights a candle at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti, in Amritsar, in 2023(PTI)

Which states will have a bank holiday on November 15, 2024?

Many states/Union Territories such as Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Srinagar, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh will have a bank holiday on November 15, 2024, due to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima.

Full November 2024 bank holiday list

November 2024 1 2 7 8 12 13 15 18 20 23 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • Belapur • • • • Bengaluru • • • Bhopal • • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai Dehradun • • • • Gangtok • • Guwahati • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • Itanagar • Jaipur • • Jammu • • Kanpur • • • Kochi Kohima • Kolkata • • Lucknow • • • Mumbai • • • • Nagpur • • • • New Delhi • Panaji Patna • • Raipur • • Ranchi • • • • Shillong • • • • Shimla • Srinagar • • Thiruvananthapuram

Holiday Description Day Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava/Govardhan Pooja 1 Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day 2 Chhath (Evening Arghya) 7 Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival 8 Egaas-Bagwaal/Nongkrem Dance 12 Assembly General Election, 2024 13 Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima 15 Kanakadasa Jayanti 18 Assembly General Election, 2024 20 Seng Kutsnem 23

Source: RBI website

Apart from these holidays, banks will also remain closed on November 9 and 23 are second and fourth Saturdays respectively, while it will be closed on all Sundays.

What is Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima?

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru. It is also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav. It is celebrated on the full moon day during the month of Katak and spreads awareness of Guru Nanak's teachings.

Meanwhile, Kartik Purnima is celebrated on Purnima Tithi, or the full moon, which is associated with completeness, and on this day, the Sun and Moon align within the same zodiac sign, for which, ritual bathing, donating, and meditating is believed to be auspicious.

