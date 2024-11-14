Bank holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima: List of states, other details
Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on Friday, November 15, 2024, due to which, bank branches in some parts of the country will be closed
Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima will be both celebrated on Friday, November 15, 2024, due to which, bank branches in some parts of the country will remain closed as per the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Also Read: Apple vs Samsung: See which smartphones Indians are buying
Which states will have a bank holiday on November 15, 2024?
Many states/Union Territories such as Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Srinagar, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh will have a bank holiday on November 15, 2024, due to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima.
Full November 2024 bank holiday list
|November 2024
|1
|2
|7
|8
|12
|13
|15
|18
|20
|23
|Agartala
|•
|Ahmedabad
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|Belapur
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|•
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|Dehradun
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|•
|Guwahati
|•
|Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
|Hyderabad - Telangana
|•
|Imphal
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|Jaipur
|•
|•
|Jammu
|•
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|•
|•
|Kochi
|Kohima
|•
|Kolkata
|•
|•
|Lucknow
|•
|•
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|•
|•
|•
|New Delhi
|•
|Panaji
|Patna
|•
|•
|Raipur
|•
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Shillong
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Shimla
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Holiday Description
|Day
|Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava/Govardhan Pooja
|1
|Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day
|2
|Chhath (Evening Arghya)
|7
|Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival
|8
|Egaas-Bagwaal/Nongkrem Dance
|12
|Assembly General Election, 2024
|13
|Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima
|15
|Kanakadasa Jayanti
|18
|Assembly General Election, 2024
|20
|Seng Kutsnem
|23
Source: RBI website
Apart from these holidays, banks will also remain closed on November 9 and 23 are second and fourth Saturdays respectively, while it will be closed on all Sundays.
Also Read: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to get married in Aspen this Christmas: Report
What is Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima?
Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru. It is also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav. It is celebrated on the full moon day during the month of Katak and spreads awareness of Guru Nanak's teachings.
Meanwhile, Kartik Purnima is celebrated on Purnima Tithi, or the full moon, which is associated with completeness, and on this day, the Sun and Moon align within the same zodiac sign, for which, ritual bathing, donating, and meditating is believed to be auspicious.
Also Read: Lindt chocolate accused of having dangerous levels of lead and cadmium, misleading consumers: Report