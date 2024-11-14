Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bank holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima: List of states, other details

ByHT News Desk
Nov 14, 2024 03:41 PM IST

Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on Friday, November 15, 2024, due to which, bank branches in some parts of the country will be closed

Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima will be both celebrated on Friday, November 15, 2024, due to which, bank branches in some parts of the country will remain closed as per the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

A devotee lights a candle at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti, in Amritsar, in 2023(PTI)
A devotee lights a candle at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti, in Amritsar, in 2023(PTI)

Also Read: Apple vs Samsung: See which smartphones Indians are buying

Which states will have a bank holiday on November 15, 2024?

Many states/Union Territories such as Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Srinagar, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh will have a bank holiday on November 15, 2024, due to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima.

Full November 2024 bank holiday list

November 20241278121315182023
Agartala         
Ahmedabad         
Aizawl         
Belapur      
Bengaluru       
Bhopal        
Bhubaneswar         
Chandigarh         
Chennai          
Dehradun      
Gangtok        
Guwahati         
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh          
Hyderabad - Telangana         
Imphal         
Itanagar         
Jaipur        
Jammu        
Kanpur       
Kochi          
Kohima         
Kolkata        
Lucknow       
Mumbai      
Nagpur      
New Delhi         
Panaji          
Patna        
Raipur        
Ranchi      
Shillong      
Shimla         
Srinagar        
Thiruvananthapuram          
Holiday DescriptionDay
Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava/Govardhan Pooja1
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day2
Chhath (Evening Arghya)7
Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival8
Egaas-Bagwaal/Nongkrem Dance12
Assembly General Election, 202413
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima15
Kanakadasa Jayanti18
Assembly General Election, 202420
Seng Kutsnem23

Source: RBI website

Apart from these holidays, banks will also remain closed on November 9 and 23 are second and fourth Saturdays respectively, while it will be closed on all Sundays.

Also Read: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to get married in Aspen this Christmas: Report

What is Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima?

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru. It is also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav. It is celebrated on the full moon day during the month of Katak and spreads awareness of Guru Nanak's teachings.

Meanwhile, Kartik Purnima is celebrated on Purnima Tithi, or the full moon, which is associated with completeness, and on this day, the Sun and Moon align within the same zodiac sign, for which, ritual bathing, donating, and meditating is believed to be auspicious.

Also Read: Lindt chocolate accused of having dangerous levels of lead and cadmium, misleading consumers: Report

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //