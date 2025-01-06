Menu Explore
Bank holiday on Jan 6: Are banks open or closed on Monday for Sri Guru Gobind Singh's birthday?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 06, 2025 11:17 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that banks will remain closed for regional and national holidays depending upon the state

Banks in Chandigarh will be closed on Monday, January 6, 2025 for the occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday.

Sikh devotees pay respects at the illuminated Golden Temple in Amritsar on January 5, 2025, on the eve of the birth anniversary of the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh(Narinder Nanu/AFP)
Sikh devotees pay respects at the illuminated Golden Temple in Amritsar on January 5, 2025, on the eve of the birth anniversary of the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh(Narinder Nanu/AFP)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that banks will remain closed for regional and national holidays depending upon the state.

Apart from these regional and national holidays, banks will also be closed on all Sundays across the country as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, but will work on the first and third Saturdays.

However, it is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

Guru Gobind Singh

Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth Guru of Sikhs; A warrior, poet, and philosopher. He became the leader of Sikhs at the age of nine in 1675 after his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was the ninth Sikh Guru, got executed by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Guru Gobind Singh's birthday is celebrated with people praying for each other's prosperity and well-being, while also reading and listening to his poetry.

List of bank holidays in January 2025

Banks will remain closed on several days in January 2025 due to various other occasions as well, including Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa, Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali, Thiruvalluvar Day, Uzhavar Thirunal, and the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.

However, this is also dependent on which state you are in. The following table shows the entire state-wise list of bank holidays for December 2024.

January 20251261114151623
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Holiday DescriptionDay
New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong1
Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration2
Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday6
Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa11
Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali14
Thiruvalluvar Day15
Uzhavar Thirunal16
Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti23

Source: RBI Website

What are the banking services which will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
