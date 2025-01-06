Bank holiday on Jan 6: Are banks open or closed on Monday for Sri Guru Gobind Singh's birthday?

Banks in Chandigarh will be closed on Monday, January 6, 2025 for the occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday. Sikh devotees pay respects at the illuminated Golden Temple in Amritsar on January 5, 2025, on the eve of the birth anniversary of the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh(Narinder Nanu/AFP)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that banks will remain closed for regional and national holidays depending upon the state.

Apart from these regional and national holidays, banks will also be closed on all Sundays across the country as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, but will work on the first and third Saturdays.

However, it is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

Guru Gobind Singh

Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth Guru of Sikhs; A warrior, poet, and philosopher. He became the leader of Sikhs at the age of nine in 1675 after his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was the ninth Sikh Guru, got executed by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Guru Gobind Singh's birthday is celebrated with people praying for each other's prosperity and well-being, while also reading and listening to his poetry.

List of bank holidays in January 2025

Banks will remain closed on several days in January 2025 due to various other occasions as well, including Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa, Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali, Thiruvalluvar Day, Uzhavar Thirunal, and the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.

However, this is also dependent on which state you are in. The following table shows the entire state-wise list of bank holidays for December 2024.

January 2025 1 2 6 11 14 15 16 23 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • • • Belapur Bengaluru • Bhopal Bhubaneswar • • Chandigarh • Chennai • • • • Dehradun Gangtok • • • Guwahati • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • • Itanagar • • Jaipur Jammu Kanpur • Kochi Kohima • Kolkata • • Lucknow • Mumbai Nagpur New Delhi Panaji Patna Raipur Ranchi Shillong • Shimla Srinagar Thiruvananthapuram

Holiday Description Day New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong 1 Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration 2 Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday 6 Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa 11 Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali 14 Thiruvalluvar Day 15 Uzhavar Thirunal 16 Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti 23

Source: RBI Website

What are the banking services which will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.