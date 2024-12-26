Haryana: CM Saini names Panchkula-Paonta Sahib NH after Guru Gobind Singh

On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced to rename Panchkula-Paonta Sahib National Highway as Guru Gobind Marg and a college in Karnal’s Assandh to be named after Baba Fateh Singh, the younger son of Guru Gobind Singh. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini speaks during the state-level Veer Bal Diwas programme in Kurukshetra on Thursday. (ANI)

Addressing a gathering at the state-level event in Kurukshetra, the CM said 70 kanal of land has been allocated to Gurdwara Shri Chilla Sahib in Sirsa as well as the upcoming medical college in Yamunanagar will be named after Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh.

“The VLDA College has been established in Lakhnaur Sahib in the name of Mata Gujri. Panchkula to Paonta Sahib National Highway will be renamed Guru Gobind Marg to honour the great guru. Various public spaces, including roundabouts, gates, libraries and roads, across Haryana are named after the gurus, further preserving and promoting the legacy of the Sikh gurus,” he added.

The CM said Lohgarh Bhagwanpur in Bilaspur of Yamunanagar is being developed as a prominent tourism hub and to facilitate this, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Trust has been established in Lohgarh.

“To encourage religious tourism, Haryana has launched the Swarn Jayanti Guru Darshan Yatra Yojana, providing financial assistance to pilgrims visiting prominent Sikh shrines, such as Hazur Sahib Gurdwara, Nankana Sahib, Hemkund Sahib and Patna Sahib,” Saini said.

‘Take inspiration from sacrifices made by Sahibzadas’

On the occasion, he called upon the people to draw inspiration from the sacrifices made by the Sahibzadas, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh and urged parents to teach their children the values of courage, sacrifice, and dedication, just like those exhibited by the Sahibzadas, and instil these values in their lives.

He also appealed to religious leaders and social institutions to unite in launching a mass movement against social evils like drug addiction, so that this grave issue can be eradicated from its roots and the youth can be saved.

Paying tribute to the Sahibzadas, Saini said the sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh serves as an inspiration for making the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation. “The immortal saga of the veer Sahibzadas, who gave their lives at such a young age, is written in golden letters in the annals of history,” he added.

Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Baroli praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honouring the supreme sacrifices of Sikh Gurus for the country and said his party workers are observing Veer Bal Diwas at every mandal level in the state.

Director general, information, public relations and languages department KM Pandurang, OSD Dr Prabhleen, Kurukshetra University vice chancellor Somnath Sachdeva, former minister Subhash Sudha and many noted leaders of the Sikh community were also present during the event.