Bank holidays in last week of September: Check dates here

Banks will remain closed for four days this week, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of holidays. There are two RBI mandated holidays and three weekend leaves in the last week of September. Banks will be closed on the occasion of Indra Jatra, which is a holiday for lenders in Sikkim’s Gangtok on September 20, and Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day in Kerala’s Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on September 21. Banks will also remain closed on September 25 as it is the fourth Saturday and September 26, which is a Sunday.

According to the RBI list of bank holidays, September had a total of 12 holidays—including second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays and other festivals. All banks remain shut on public holidays but certain holidays vary from state to state. The RBI’s list of bank holidays includes state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festivals. They include Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

Here is the full list of holidays for the last week of September 2021:

1. September 20: Indra Jatra in Gangtok

2. September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

3. September 25: Fourth Saturday

4. September 26: Sunday