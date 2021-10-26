Bank holidays in November 2021: Banks to remain closed for 17 days. Details here

With festivals such as Diwali and Chhath Puja scheduled to be observed in November, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 17 days next month, including on Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. The holidays are observed as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which the central bank issues under the following three categories: Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

On notified holidays, all branches of banks remain closed. However, it is to be noted that since certain festivals are specific only to certain states, banks in only those states remain closed, while others are functional. As per the RBI list, all banks across the country remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas (December 25), and festivities such as Diwali, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Good Friday etc. Leaves on Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays are compulsory, as per the RBI.

In November, banks will be non-functional on the following days:

November 1: Kannada Rajyotsava/Kut (Bengaluru/Imphal)

November 3: Narak Chaturdashi (Bengaluru)

November 4: Diwali/Deepavali (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)

November 5: Diwali/Vikram Samwat New Year/Govardhan Pooja (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur)

November 6: Bhai Dooj/Laxmi Puja/Ningol Chakkouba (Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shimla)

November 10: Chhath Puja (Patna, Ranchi)

November 11: Chhath Puja (Patna)

November 12: Wangala Festival (Shillong)

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthik Purnima (Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar)

November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi (Bengaluru)

November 23: Seng Kutsnem (Shillong)

November 7, 14, 21 and 28: Sunday

November 13 and 27: Second and fourth Saturday