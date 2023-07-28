Bank holidays in August 2023: Banks to remain closed for 14 days. See list

Banks will be closed on 14 days in the month of August this year. Out of these, banks will be shut on all Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays. The Reserve Bank of India has released the list of bank holidays for you to plan your bank-related work well in advance. According to RBI, the three kinds of bank holidays are designated as: Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The eight bank holidays include Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Independence Day, Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi), Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, First Onam, Thiruvonam, Raksha Bandhan, Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol. Here is the holidays list for August 2023. The commercial and private banks across several states of the country will be closed on these days.August 8 (Tendong Lho Rum Faat): Bank Holiday in SikkimAugust 15 (Independence Day): Bank holiday across IndiaAugust 16 (Parsi New Year- Shahenshahi): Bank holiday in Belapur, Mumbai and NagpurAugust 18 (Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva): Bank holiday in GuwahatiAugust 28 (First Onam): Bank holiday in Kochi and ThiruvananthapuramAugust 29 (Thiruvonam): Bank holiday in Kochi and ThiruvananthapuramAugust 30 (Raksha Bandhan): Bank holiday in Jaipur and Shimla.August 31 (Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol): Bank holiday in Dehradun, Gangtok, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram. In case you need to carry out banking transactions on these holidays, you can do it through mobile banking, internet banking and WhatsApp banking. However, ensure that you have enrolled in these services beforehand.

Bank holidays vary from state to state. (Representative)

