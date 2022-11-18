Bank strike on November 19: Nationwide protest tomorrow. Details here

Banking services are likely to be impacted on Saturday, due to a day-long strike called by the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA). However, while employees will observe the strike, online services will be available as usual.

Why has the strike been called?

Bank employees will protest over a host of issues. These, as per the AIBEA, are: attacks, and rise in attacks on trade unions; violation of the Industrial Disputes Act, harassment of employees via transfers (a violation of settlements), and denial of wage revision in the CSB Bank.

On Wednesday, a meeting took place between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and AIBEA to resolve the issue. However, no solution could be found.

Who is supporting the strike?

According to Mint, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has extended its support to the strike. “As per the decision taken in our meeting, we extend our full support. We are also committed to bilateralism, and resolution of issues through mutual discussions,” said UFBU in its statement.

What do the banks say?

In a regulatory filing, Bank of Baroda (BoB) said though all necessary steps are being taken to ensure smooth functioning of its branches and offices, operations may get affected.

In its regulatory filing, Punjab and Sind Bank, too, said operations may be impacted.

Bank holidays in November

There are a total of 10 bank holidays in November, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. Of these, as many as six holidays (including second Saturday on November 12) have passed. November 19 is the third Saturday of the month, and therefore, not a scheduled holiday.

