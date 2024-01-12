Banks closed on Makar Sankranti? Check state-wise bank holidays in January 2024

Several regional festivals are coming up across India in the next few weeks, due to which banks will remain closed in multiple states for three consecutive days this week. In totality, there are around 16 bank holidays in January 2024. Banks closed for 16 days in January 2024 (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

In January 2024, banks will be closed for 16 days, including Sundays and fourth Saturdays. Meanwhile, banks will remain closed in multiple states on Monday, January 15, keeping in mind the regional festivals of Uttarayana Punyakala/Makara Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Pongal/Magh Bihu.

According to the holiday calendar of multiple states, banks will remain closed in Karnataka, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Sikkim, and Assam on January 15 in view of Uttarayana Punyakala/Makara Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Pongal/Magh Bihu.

It must be noted that banks will remain closed for three consecutive days as January 13 is the second Saturday of the month, Sunday is a recognised bank holiday and Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Monday, January 15, across multiple states.

Meanwhile, Centre has a different bank holiday list, which only works according to the central government holiday list. Banks across all the states in the country will only be closed on January 26 this month, in view of Republic Day 2024.

Complete list of bank holidays in January 2024

January 16 (Tuesday) - Banks closed Tamil Nadu (Thiruvalluvar Day)

January 17 (Wednesday)- Banks closed in Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu (Uzhavar Thirunal/Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday)

January 22 (Monday) - Banks are closed in Manipur (Imoinu Iratpa)

January 23 (Tuesday)- Banks closed in Manipur (Gaan Ngai)

January 25 (Thursday)- Banks closed in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh (Thai Poosam/Birthday of Md. Hazarat Ali)

January 26 (Friday)- Banks closed across the country; open in Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal

Meanwhile, the central bank holidays for all states fall on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Independence Day (August 15), Republic Day (January 26), and Christmas (December 25). Some states also shut down banks on New Year's day, January 1.