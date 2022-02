Banks in India will remain closed for 13 days in March. Check details

Banks in India will remain closed for a total of 13 days in March, according to the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Of these, seven are in accordance with the RBI's guidelines and the remaining six holidays fall on weekends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is important to note that the 13 holidays in March vary from state to state.

Here is the list of holidays:

March 1 (Mahashivratri): On the occasion of Mahashivratri, all banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram.

March 3 (Losar): Banks will only remain closed in Gangtok.

March 4 (Chapchar Kut): Banks will only remain closed in Aizawl.

March 6: Sunday

March 12: Second Saturday

March 13: Sunday

March 17 (Holika Dahan): Banks will remain closed in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow and Ranchi.

March 18 (Holi/Holi second day/Dhuleti/Doljatra): Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

March 19 (Holi/Yaosang second day): Banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar, Imphal and Patna.

March 20: Sunday

March 22 (Bihar Diwas): Banks will only remain closed in Patna

March 26: Fourth Saturday

March 27: Sunday

The RBI places its holidays under three categories- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

In February, banks in the country were shut for 12 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON