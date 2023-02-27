Banks to remain closed for 12 days in March. Check full list here

If you have some bank-related work and are planning to visit your nearest branch in March then you should first check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday list. In the month of March banks will remain closed for 12 days. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. However, on these days, online and net banking services will remain functional.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The central banks categorise holidays as national and regional. Those in the first category lead to bank holidays across India, while regional holidays lead to closing of branches in some states.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in March:

March 03– Chapchar Kut (Aizawl, Mizoram)

March 05– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 07– Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra (Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi and Srinagar regions)

March 8: Bank holidays in some cities including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Gangtok.

March 09– Holi (Patna)

March 11– Second Saturday

March 12– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 19– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

March 22: Bank holidays in some cities including Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Patna.

March 25– Fourth Saturday

March 26– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 30: Bank holidays in some cities including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail