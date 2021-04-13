Banks to remain closed for 4 days till April 16: Check details here

Banks will remain closed in most parts of the country from Tuesday (April 13) till Friday (April 16) due to various festivals. The bank holidays depend on festivals being observed in various regions and might differ from one state to another.

According to the calendar shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all private and government banks will have nine public holidays in April this year. Out of these, five will be observed during this week, while one would be observed next week.

It is noteworthy to mention that all online banking services -- including ATMs, mobile banking and online banking services will remain available for the customers during the holidays. However, all other banking services will stay unavailable for the customers.

Here is the complete list of holidays for all private and government banks across the country till April 16:

April 13-- Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi. Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar.

April 14--Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu. Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram.

April 15-- Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul. Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Ranchi and Shimla

April 16--Banks will remain closed in Guwahati on the occassion of Bohag Bihu.

Apart from these holiday, the banks will also remain closed on April 21 and 24 on account of Ram Navmi and second Saturday, respectively.