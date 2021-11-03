Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Banks to remain closed for 5 days starting today in these cities: Holiday list
business

Banks to remain closed for 5 days starting today in these cities: Holiday list

The bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which releases a detailed calendar listing all the occasions on which the branches will remain closed.
During these bank holidays, ATMs too may not always disburse cash.(Representative Photo/Mint)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 07:21 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The festival season is at its peak and people across the country are busy celebrating the occasions with their loved ones. This week not only has Diwali, but other festivals too which are celebrated in different parts of India.

Accordingly, banks in various cities will be closed. In fact, starting Wednesday, the banks will remain closed for five consecutive days.

These holidays are expected to affect those who are planning to visit bank branches for various works. Next week too is packed with holidays. Banks will remain closed for a total of 17 days in the month of November.

Here is the list of holidays this week:

November 3: Due to Narak Chaturdashi, banks in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru will remain closed.

November 4: Banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur and Lucknow will remain closed due to Diwali/Kali Puja.

November 5: The people of Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok and Dehradun will see closed bank branches due to Govardhan Puja.

RELATED STORIES

November 6: The banks in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow will remain shut due to Bhai Dooj.

November 7: Sunday.

The bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which releases a detailed calendar listing all the occasions on which the branches will remain closed.

So, those who have some bank work, will have to postpone it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank holiday reserve bank of india
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India Inc hails Modi's call on net zero emissions by 2070, calls it 'practical'

Sensex tanks 109 pts to end day at 60,029; Nifty closes session in red at 17,889

‘Meme coin’ collapses after 230,000% gain, promoters flee with $3.38m in sales

Paytm IPO opens next week: Price band and other details you need to know
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP