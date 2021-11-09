Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
business

Banks to remain closed in these states on account of Chhath Puja

Chhath is a four-day-long Hindu festival that is largely celebrated by the people belonging to Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Offices of Bank of India , Punjab National Bank, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur and State Bank of India are seen in New Delhi.(Pradeep Gaur/ Mint Photo)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 07:55 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Banks will remain non-functional in some states due to Chhath Puja, an ancient Hindu festival primarily celebrated by people belonging to Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This month, banks across the country are scheduled to be closed for a total of 17 days, including on Sundays and two Saturdays. Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed on Wednesday as well as Thursday on the occasion of Chhath.

Uttar Pradesh government has also issued an order empowering district Magistrates to declare public holiday on November 10 in the districts where Chhath Puja is celebrated on a large scale. Delhi government has also declared Wednesday as a public holiday due to the large scale Chhath celebration in the national capital. Uttarakhand government has also declared a public holiday on Wednesday on account of Chhath Puja.

Bank will remain closed in these states this week:

November 10 -Banks in Patna and Ranchi will remain closed due to Chhath Puja under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

November 11 - Banks in Patna and Ranchi will remain closed due to Chhath Puja under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

November 12 - Banks in Shillong will remain closed due to Wangala Festival under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

November 13 - Banks to remain closed on the Second Saturday of the month

November 14 - Banks to remain closed on Sunday

