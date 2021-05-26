Home / Business / Banks to remain closed today in these cities on occasion of Buddha Purnima
Banks across the country remain closed on certain occasions which are notified by the RBI under three brackets.(File photo)
Banks to remain closed today in these cities on occasion of Buddha Purnima

  • All bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 10:18 AM IST

Banks will remain shut in many parts of the country on Wednesday due to Buddha Purnima, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) holiday calendar. All banks will remain closed in Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Bank holidays are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Banks across the country remain closed on certain occasions which are notified by RBI under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

All bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state. As per the guidelines from RBI, all private and public sector banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The banks are also shut on Sundays. Hence, banks won’t open on May 30 as it is Sunday.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. This day is considered a 'triple-blessed day' as Gautam Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana fall on the same day.

