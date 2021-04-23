Beldara raises $7.4 million from Hindustan Media Ventures

Global business-to-business e-commerce marketplace, Beldara has secured $7.4 million from Hindustan Media Ventures, the investment arm of HT Media Ltd. The startup will look to accelerate its brand presence and add new product categories. In the first tranche, it has already received $4.2 million.

Founded in 2018, Beldara helps manufacturers, wholesalers, exporters and importers to buy and sell products on its platform globally, for over 30 product categories, including clothing, footwear, electronics and electrical equipment, office supplies, healthcare products and rubber and plastic goods.

The funds will be used to create awareness about the platform, as well as to push growth for its new venture in agriculture products called “Farm 2 Globe”.

(Hindustan Media Ventures is the investment arm of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint)

