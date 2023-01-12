Home / Business / Best US company to work for revealed, and it's not Apple or Google | See list

Published on Jan 12, 2023 11:22 AM IST

American website Glassdoor is back with the 2023 edition of its annual ‘100 Best Places to Work’ list.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Glassdoor, an American website on which current and former employees anonymously review companies, has published its annual ‘100 Best Places to Work’ list, for 2023. The list, for which ratings were determined based on reviews from the annual eligibility period, was topped by neither Apple nor Google, but by Gainsight, a San Francisco-based software firm established in 2009.

“The list features winning employers across a range of industries, including technology, pharmaceuticals, finance, consulting, manufacturing, and more. Many companies made our '23 list in part due to flexible work environments, improved benefits packages, and a focus on work-life balance,” said Glassdoor.

Three of the companies in the top 10, it added, made it the top 10 for the third straight year: NVIDIA, Bain & Company, and Google.

10 Best Places to Work 2023: Large US companies

RankCompany RatingIndustry
1.Gainsight 4.7Technology
2.Box 4.6Technology
3.Bain & Company 4.6Consulting
4.McKinsey & Company 4.6Consulting
5.NVIDIA4.6Technology
6.MathWorks4.6Technology
7.Boston Consulting Group4.6Consulting
8.Google4.6Technology
9.ServiceNow4.6Technology
10.In-N-Out Burger4.6Restaurants, Bars and Food Services

10 Best Places to Work 2023: Small and medium US companies

RankCompanyRatingIndustry
1.Goodwin Recruiting4.7Staffing and Outsourcing
2.Telemynd4.7Healthcare
3.JJ Taylor4.6Retail
4.Pariveda4.6Staffing and Outsourcing
5.Ironclad4.6 Technology
6.Qualified4.6Technology
7.CaptivateIQ4.6 Technology
8.Schellman4.6Business Services
9.Everlaw4.6Technology
10.Barber Nichols, Inc.4.6Aerospace and Defense
    HT News Desk

