Best US company to work for revealed, and it's not Apple or Google | See list

Glassdoor, an American website on which current and former employees anonymously review companies, has published its annual ‘100 Best Places to Work’ list, for 2023. The list, for which ratings were determined based on reviews from the annual eligibility period, was topped by neither Apple nor Google, but by Gainsight, a San Francisco-based software firm established in 2009.

“The list features winning employers across a range of industries, including technology, pharmaceuticals, finance, consulting, manufacturing, and more. Many companies made our '23 list in part due to flexible work environments, improved benefits packages, and a focus on work-life balance,” said Glassdoor.

Three of the companies in the top 10, it added, made it the top 10 for the third straight year: NVIDIA, Bain & Company, and Google.

10 Best Places to Work 2023: Large US companies

Rank Company Rating Industry 1. Gainsight 4.7 Technology 2. Box 4.6 Technology 3. Bain & Company 4.6 Consulting 4. McKinsey & Company 4.6 Consulting 5. NVIDIA 4.6 Technology 6. MathWorks 4.6 Technology 7. Boston Consulting Group 4.6 Consulting 8. Google 4.6 Technology 9. ServiceNow 4.6 Technology 10. In-N-Out Burger 4.6 Restaurants, Bars and Food Services

10 Best Places to Work 2023: Small and medium US companies

Rank Company Rating Industry 1. Goodwin Recruiting 4.7 Staffing and Outsourcing 2. Telemynd 4.7 Healthcare 3. JJ Taylor 4.6 Retail 4. Pariveda 4.6 Staffing and Outsourcing 5. Ironclad 4.6 Technology 6. Qualified 4.6 Technology 7. CaptivateIQ 4.6 Technology 8. Schellman 4.6 Business Services 9. Everlaw 4.6 Technology 10. Barber Nichols, Inc. 4.6 Aerospace and Defense

