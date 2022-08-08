Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bharti Airtel Q1 profit rises five-fold to 1,607 crore

Published on Aug 08, 2022 07:47 PM IST
Its consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 22 per cent to ₹32,805 crore during the reported quarter from ₹26,854 crore a year ago.
A girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported an over five-fold rise in its consolidated profit to 1,607 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a profit of 283.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 22 per cent to 32,805 crore during the reported quarter from 26,854 crore a year ago.

The company's revenue rose 24 per cent to 23,319 crore in June 2022 quarter from 18,828.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Bharti Airtel's mobile services revenue in India grew 27 per cent year-on-year to 18,220 crore for the first quarter from 14,305.6 crore.

