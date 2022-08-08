Home / Business / Bharti Airtel Q1 profit rises five-fold to 1,607 crore

Bharti Airtel Q1 profit rises five-fold to 1,607 crore

business
Published on Aug 08, 2022 07:47 PM IST
Its consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 22 per cent to 32,805 crore during the reported quarter from 26,854 crore a year ago.
A girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi.(REUTERS)
A girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi.(REUTERS)
PTI |

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported an over five-fold rise in its consolidated profit to 1,607 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a profit of 283.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 22 per cent to 32,805 crore during the reported quarter from 26,854 crore a year ago.

The company's revenue rose 24 per cent to 23,319 crore in June 2022 quarter from 18,828.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Bharti Airtel's mobile services revenue in India grew 27 per cent year-on-year to 18,220 crore for the first quarter from 14,305.6 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
airtel bussiness
airtel bussiness
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out