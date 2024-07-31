BHEL posts slightly bigger quarterly loss as expenses spike
BHEL reported a net loss of 2.13 billion rupees ($25.44 million) for the quarter ended June 30 from a net loss of 2.12 billion rupees a year ago.
State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) reported a slightly wider first-quarter loss on Wednesday, as higher expenses overshadowed demand growth for power equipment, sending its shares 1.2% lower.
Read more: Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs. Will layoffs take place in Bengaluru and Hyderabad as well?
The power and industrial equipment manufacturer reported a net loss of 2.13 billion rupees ($25.44 million) for the quarter ended June 30 from a net loss of 2.12 billion rupees a year ago.
The company restated figures from the previous year to reflect adjusted expenses of 2.33 billion rupees, which included deferred tax and provisions and write-offs, according to an exchange filing.
Read more: Ambuja Cements Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit falls 30.45%, revenue down 4.6%
BHEL's expenses, which have hurt its earnings in the past four quarters, increased 9% to 58.75 billion rupees, driven by a 9.4% rise in the cost of materials and services.
Revenue from operations rose nearly 10% to 54.85 billion rupees in the quarter, owing to a 4% rise in revenue from the power segment.
India's electricity generation hit record highs in the April-June quarter - peak summer in the country - as demand surged, boosting orders for power equipment.
Read more: ITR deadline: Who gets deadline extension for filing income tax return after July 31?
Revenue from its industrials business, which is its second-biggest segment, reported a 30% surge during the period.
BHEL's rival firms, Tata Power and Siemens will report quarterly results next month.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.