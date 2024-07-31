Ambuja Cements Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit falls 30.45%, revenue down 4.6%

Ambuja Cements Ltd has released its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Ambuja Cements recorded a 30.54% fall in net profit (Reuters)

Also Read: Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs. Will layoffs take place in India as well?

What was Ambuja Cements' net profit and revenue?

Ambuja Cements saw its first quarter consolidated net profit fall by 30.45% or by ₹345.83 crore to ₹789.63 crore, compared to ₹1,135.46 crore during the first quarter of 2023-24.

Also Read: Akasa Air's ‘Asia tourist hotspots’ plan to compete with IndiGo, Air India

The Adani group's cement company saw its revenue drop by 4.60% or by ₹401.42 crore to ₹8,311.48 crore, compared to ₹8,712.90 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The cement giant's total income dropped by 3.45% or by ₹309.94 crore to ₹8,666.20 crore, compared to ₹8,976.14 crore in Q1 2023-24.

What was the segment-wise results of Ambuja Cements?

Revenue from cements dropped by 4.53% to ₹8,008.85 crore, which is a ₹380.57 crore drop from ₹8,389.42 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous year.

Profit from cements fell by 38.76% to ₹807.76 crore, which is a drop of ₹511.36 crore, compared to ₹1,319.12 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Also Read: OpenAI starts roll-out of advanced voice mode to some ChatGPT Plus users: Report

Revenue from ready concrete mix fell by 9.33% or by ₹33.86 crore to ₹328.83 crore, compared to ₹362.69 crore in Q1 2023-24.

Profit from ready concrete mix on the other hand, went up around 6 times or 578.37% to ₹22.59 crore, compared to just ₹3.33 in Q1 2023-24. This was an increase of ₹19.26 crore.

How much were Ambuja Cements' expenses?

Ambuja Cements incurred total expenses worth ₹7,566.91 crore. This was an increase of 1.3% or ₹97.17 crore compared to ₹7,469.74 crore in Q1 2023-24.

How did Ambuja Cements shares perform?

Ambuja Cements shares traded at ₹680.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a gain of 0.90% or 6.05 points as at 1:20 pm IST on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.