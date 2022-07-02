Bill Gates shares 48-year-old resume. 'Everyone starts somewhere', says LinkedIn

William Henry Gates III, better known to the world as Bill Gates, created some buzz on social media on Friday as he gave a glimpse to his followers into his nearly five-decade-old resume when he was in college. The 66-year-old billionaire-philanthropist was in the first-year in the Harvard University at the time. And while he suggested he felt otherwise, the one-page document shows his student life was quite replete with achievements. Sharing the post, Gates wrote: "Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the time, Gates had already taken a lot of courses, and “received A’s” in all of them. While most first-year students have no experience to show, his resume was quite the opposite. To his post, LinkedIn gave a reply that many of those who’re struggling like to hear: "Everyone starts somewhere."

Gates, who co-founded the tech giant Microsoft as the world knows, and also the non-profit - Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - is followed by over 35 million people on LinkedIn, the professional networking site.

On his post, a comment - right below - that drew a lot of attention was: "Dear Mr. William H. Gates, Thank you for taking the time to consider a position with Microsoft. While we respect your achievements and appreciate your interest in applying, after careful consideration we've decided to move forward with other candidates. We will keep all of your information on file; if circumstances change we may consider you for any appropriate positions that become available. We wish you success in your career."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A glimpse into the 48-year-old resume of Bill Gates.

This is the generic HR response that often triggers disappointment among the job seekers.

Some of the users also noticed the reference to the height and weight. "Yes, ok...but still a Harvard student! With A in various computer subjects and small (small?) successful experiences! The reference to height and weight makes me smile...here in Italy they are not information that is explicit in a resume. (sic)"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of them even 'hired' Gates. After all, virtual professional networks should serve some purpose...No?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON