Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Binance-linked WazirX says assets frozen by ED stand released

Binance-linked WazirX says assets frozen by ED stand released

business
Published on Sep 12, 2022 03:17 PM IST

The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched its investigation last year into the company for suspected violations of foreign exchange regulations and froze its assets.

WazirX said it has cooperated with the investigators by providing all the necessary details.(AP)
Reuters |

WazirX, linked to the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday its bank accounts were unfrozen by India's financial crime-fighting agency after more than a month.

The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched its investigation last year into the company for suspected violations of foreign exchange regulations and froze its assets worth 646.70 million rupees ($8.16 million).

WazirX said it is now in a position to continue its banking operations as usual.

"After an in-depth internal investigation, WazirX noticed that most of the users whose information was sought by ED were already identified as suspicious by WazirX internally and were blocked in 2020-2021," the company said in a blog.

Also Read | Centre awaits global signal on crypto ban

WazirX said it has cooperated with the investigators by providing all the necessary details, information, and documents of the alleged accused companies who used its platform.

After announcing its acquisition of WazirX in 2019, Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao last month said the transaction was never completed.

Nischal Shetty, co-founder of WazirX, however, has reiterated that WazirX was acquired by Binance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
money laundering offence enforcement directorate
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP