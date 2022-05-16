Home / Business / Biological E. cuts price of Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine to 250 per dose
It would result in end users paying a price of 400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, the company said in a statement.
Corbevax vaccine, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. Limited, is being used to inoculate children against Covid-19 in the 12-15 age group. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Published on May 16, 2022 02:03 PM IST
PTI |

Pharmaceuticals firm Biological E. Ltd (BE) on Monday said it has reduced the price of its Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax to 250 from 840 a dose, inclusive of GST, for private vaccination centres.

Previously, in private vaccination centres the overall cost to end users of the vaccine was 990 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, it added.

In March this year when the inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years against COVID-19 commenced in the country, Corbevax vaccine was used and its price was fixed at 145 for government vaccination programme.

"BE has lowered the price of its vaccine with the aim of making it more affordable and help increase the reach to protect the maximum number of children against the virus," the company said.

In April this year India's drug regulator had granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Biological E's Corbevax for children in 5 to 12 years group along with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of 6 to 12 years.

BE had collaborated with Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine in the development of Corbevax. Prior to receiving EUA for vaccination, the company said it conducted Phase II and III multi-centre clinical trials in 624 children aged 5-12 and 12-18.

