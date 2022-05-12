Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Bitcoin down by 10%, Ethereum by 16% as $200 billion wiped from crypto market
business

Bitcoin down by 10%, Ethereum by 16% as $200 billion wiped from crypto market

As central banks across the world move to aggressively tighten monetary policy to fight inflation, digital tokens have faced selling pressure amid a broader flight from risk assets. S&P 500 futures lost 0.8% Thursday, tracking losses in the benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific Index.
Bitcoin plunged by as much as 10% in the last day to its lowest level since Dec. 2020, while Ethereum dropped as much as 16%(Reuters)
Published on May 12, 2022 05:08 PM IST
Bloomberg |

A massive sell-off in cryptocurrencies wiped over $200 billion of wealth from the market in just 24 hours, according to estimates from price-tracking website CoinMarketCap.

The broad plunge in the crypto complex, driven by the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin, hit major tokens hard. Bitcoin plunged by as much as 10% in the last day to its lowest level since Dec. 2020, while Ethereum dropped as much as 16%.

What Are Stablecoins? Why Did TerraUSD Go So Wobbly?: QuickTake

The carnage showed signs of spreading further Thursday as crypto-related stocks in Asia also cratered. Hong Kong-listed fintech firm BC Technology Group Ltd. closed down 6.7%. Japan’s Monex Group Inc. -- which owns the TradeStation and Coincheck marketplaces -- ended the day down 10%.

As central banks across the world move to aggressively tighten monetary policy to fight inflation, digital tokens have faced selling pressure amid a broader flight from risk assets. S&P 500 futures lost 0.8% Thursday, tracking losses in the benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

Investors in the crypto space are no stranger to wild swings in the market, however, and Bitcoin and Ethereum pared losses quickly to trade down 4.2% and 9%, respectively, as of 4:45 p.m. Hong Kong time.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cryptocurrency bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP