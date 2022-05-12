Home / Business / Bitcoin down by 10%, Ethereum by 16% as $200 billion wiped from crypto market
As central banks across the world move to aggressively tighten monetary policy to fight inflation, digital tokens have faced selling pressure amid a broader flight from risk assets. S&P 500 futures lost 0.8% Thursday, tracking losses in the benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific Index.
Bitcoin plunged by as much as 10% in the last day to its lowest level since Dec. 2020, while Ethereum dropped as much as 16%(Reuters)
Published on May 12, 2022 05:08 PM IST
Bloomberg |

A massive sell-off in cryptocurrencies wiped over $200 billion of wealth from the market in just 24 hours, according to estimates from price-tracking website CoinMarketCap.

The broad plunge in the crypto complex, driven by the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin, hit major tokens hard. Bitcoin plunged by as much as 10% in the last day to its lowest level since Dec. 2020, while Ethereum dropped as much as 16%.

What Are Stablecoins? Why Did TerraUSD Go So Wobbly?: QuickTake

The carnage showed signs of spreading further Thursday as crypto-related stocks in Asia also cratered. Hong Kong-listed fintech firm BC Technology Group Ltd. closed down 6.7%. Japan’s Monex Group Inc. -- which owns the TradeStation and Coincheck marketplaces -- ended the day down 10%.

Investors in the crypto space are no stranger to wild swings in the market, however, and Bitcoin and Ethereum pared losses quickly to trade down 4.2% and 9%, respectively, as of 4:45 p.m. Hong Kong time.

cryptocurrency bitcoin
