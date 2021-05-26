Home / Business / Bitcoin reclaims $40,000 as crypto volatility lingers
business

Bitcoin reclaims $40,000 as crypto volatility lingers

Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5% to $40,904. Smaller coins, which tend to rise and fall with the largest cryptocurrency, also gained, with ether climbing over 7.5% to over $2,906.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, London
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Bitcoin plumbed $30,066 last week, its lowest since January, in highly volatile trading.(AFP file photo)

Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down.

Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5% to $40,904. Smaller coins, which tend to rise and fall with the largest cryptocurrency, also gained, with ether climbing over 7.5% to over $2,906.

Still, bitcoin is down 30% this month, and has lost over 37% from its record high of almost $65,000 hit in April. It has gained over 40% this year, however.

Among the drivers of bitcoin's recent slump have been fears of a crackdown in China on the emerging sector, as well as concerns over the environmental impact of bitcoin production, an energy-intensive process known as mining.

Bitcoin plumbed $30,066 last week, its lowest since January, in highly volatile trading.

China's northern region of Inner Mongolia escalated a campaign against cryptocurrency mining on Tuesday, publishing draft rules to root out the business, days after Beijing vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bitcoin
TRENDING NEWS

Man tracks down laptop owner to return lost device, wins netizen’s hearts

Scottish postman’s heartfelt gesture for self-isolated resident wins heart

These Snapchat filters on a confused doggo is what you need to see today

Teammates help cancer warrior complete a relay race, clip melts netizens' hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP