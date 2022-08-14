Bitcoin trades above $25,000 for first time since mid-June

Bitcoin surpassed $25,000 for the first time since mid-June before paring gains.

The largest cryptocurrency gained 1.6% to $24,882 around 4 a.m. New York time after rising over 2% to trade above the $25,000 mark. It’s still down 46.5% year-to-date.

Ethereum was up about 1% at $2.011.47.