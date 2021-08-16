Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Blackstone to pay part of exit sale proceeds to Sona execs
business

Blackstone to pay part of exit sale proceeds to Sona execs

Blackstone holds a 34.18% stake in the auto component maker through an entity called Singapore VII Topco III PTE. Ltd.
By Swaraj Singh Dhanjal , Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 07:06 AM IST
The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange(REUTERS)

Private equity firm Blackstone is seeking shareholder approval for an exit return incentive (ERI) plan that envisages to pay a compensation of between 1% and 4% of the proceeds that Blackstone will generate from a future sale of its stake in Sona Comstar (Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd) to select executives of the company, it said in annual general meeting notice to shareholders.

Blackstone holds a 34.18% stake in the auto component maker through an entity called Singapore VII Topco III PTE. Ltd.

“Under the ERI plan, Singapore VII proposes to give the identified employees cash payments from the proceeds it received/receives from a disposition event (disposition payments). These disposition payments may be made in three instalments, part at the time of the disposition event and then on the first and second anniversaries of Singapore VII’s complete disposition of its ownership in the company, as per the ERI plan,” said the notice of the annual general meeting to be held on September 9.

The amount of the cash made to the employees will depend on the multiple of the invested capital and returns realized by Singapore VII from the proceeds of the stake sale, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
blackstone
TRENDING NEWS

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch

Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip

A home for you and me

Video captures what happened when a water fountain was installed for animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP