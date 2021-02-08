Home / Business / Brent oil extends advance toward $60 on tightening global supply
Oil extended gains toward $60 a barrel in early Asian trading as global supplies tighten and the demand outlook improves with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:51 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Oil and gas tankers are anchored off the Marseille harbour, southeastern France, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo(REUTERS)

Futures in London climbed 0.8% after capping a third weekly gain. The number of vessels sailing toward China jumped to a six-month high on Friday, signaling robust demand from the world’s largest importer. Key prompt timespreads for the global benchmark Brent and US crude have recently firmed in a bullish backwardation structure, indicating shrinking stockpiles.

Top independent trader Vitol SA, meanwhile, joined with rival Gunvor Group Ltd. in expressing caution about the recent surge in prices, while a technical indicator is showing that oil is overbought and due for a correction.

Oil has rallied about 60% since the end of October amid coronavirus vaccine breakthroughs and after Saudi Arabia pledged to deepen output cuts. There are still concerns about near-term demand, with a new virus variant spreading in the US and other regions across the world grappling with lockdowns.

Brent’s prompt timespread was 27 cents in backwardation -- where near-dated prices are more expensive than later-dated ones -- compared with a 7-cent contango at the start of the year.

