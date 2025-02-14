BSNL achieves 262 crore profit in Q3, first profit since 2007

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday announced a ₹262 crore profit for the third quarter of the financial year, its first since 2007. The company attributed the success to focused efforts on innovation, aggressive network expansion, cost optimisation, and customer-centric service improvements. BSNL expects its revenue growth to exceed 20% by the end of the financial year.(HT File)

In a statement accompanying the quarterly results, A Robert J. Ravi, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director, expressed satisfaction with the performance:

“We are pleased with our financial performance this quarter, which reflects our focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and aggressive network expansion. With these efforts, we expect revenue growth to improve further, exceeding 20% by the end of the financial year," he said.

"Revenue from Mobility, FTTH, and Leased Lines has increased by 15%, 18%, and 14% respectively over Q3 of the previous year. Additionally, BSNL has successfully reduced its finance cost and overall expenditure, leading to a decline in losses by over ₹1,800 crore compared to last year." Ravi added.

The BSNL chairman also highlighted the introduction of several customer-focused innovations, such as National WiFi Roaming, BiTV – Free Entertainment for All Mobile Customers, and IFTV for All FTTH Customers, which have further enhanced the company's customer experience. The company’s emphasis on Quality of Service and Service Assurance has strengthened customer trust, positioning BSNL as a leading telecom service provider in India.

Factors that led to the profit

Strong revenue growth: BSNL has experienced solid revenue growth across several key business segments. Mobility services revenue increased by 15% over the previous year, reflecting the strong demand for mobile telecom services. Additionally, BSNL’s Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) services have seen significant growth, with an 18% increase in revenue.

Aggressive network expansion: BSNL has accelerated its efforts to enhance its network infrastructure across the country. A key focus has been the rollout of 4G services.

Customer-centric digital innovations: BSNL has been proactive in introducing new digital innovations aimed at enhancing customer experience. One such initiative is National WiFi Roaming, which provides seamless internet access for users across different networks.

Cost-optimisation measures: In addition to expanding its service offerings, BSNL has successfully implemented a series of operational improvements that have contributed to its financial turnaround. The company has significantly reduced its finance costs, helping to streamline operations and improve profitability. Moreover, overall expenditure has been effectively controlled, resulting in a decline in losses by over ₹1,800 crore compared to the same period last year.

Future growth outlook

BSNL is poised for sustained growth with continued emphasis on service excellence, preparation for 5G, and digital transformation. The company expects its revenue growth to exceed 20% by the end of the financial year.