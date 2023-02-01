Budget 2023: 3 AI centres of excellence to be set up, FM Sitharaman announces

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting Budget 2023, announced establishment of three centres of excellence for Artificial Intelligence in top educational institutions noting that 'Make AI in India' and to 'Make AI work for India' is the focus area of Modi government.

In her budget speech in parliament on Wednesday, Sitharaman also stated that the government will implement a national data governance policy to help academia and start-ups gain access to anonymised data.

How Centres of excellence will expand India's tech prowess?

Union finance minister said that leading industry player will partner in the centres to conduct interdisciplinary research, creating application and problem solution. “This will galvanise a quality AI ecosystem and nurture quality human resource in the field.”

What is National data governance policy?

The government intends to provide non-personal data and anonymized data from both government and private entities for research and innovation through the national data governance policy.

The policy will establish an institutional framework for data/datasets/metadata rules, standards, guidelines, and protocols for non-personal data set sharing while protecting privacy, security, and trust.

Tabling the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, FM said, “Our mission for Amrit Kaal includes a technology driven & knowledge-based economy. The economic agenda focuses on facilitating opportunities, providing strong impetus to job creation & strengthening macroeconomic stability.”

Budget 2023 also included the establishment of National Digital Library for Children and Adolescents for facilitating availability of quality books across languages, geographies and genres.