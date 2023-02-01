Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman announces Mahila Samman Bachat Patra

Updated on Feb 01, 2023 12:29 PM IST

Finance Minister announces Mahila Samman Bachat Patra- one-time new small savings scheme.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (PTI)
BySnehashish Roy

Finance Minister announced Mahila Samman Bachat Patra- a one-time new small savings scheme – for a two-year period up to March 2025. This initiative will avail a deposit facility for a woman up to two lakh for two-year period at a fixed interest rate of 7.5% with partial withdrawal option.

The initiative is launched to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Finance Minister further enhanced the maximum deposit level of Senior Citizens' Saving Scheme from 15 lakh to 30 lakh. She also announced enhancing the maximum deposit limit for Monthly Income Accounts Scheme from 4.5 lakh to 9 lakh for single accounts, and 9 lakh to 15 lakh for joint accounts.

