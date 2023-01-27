Budget 2023: How to check document online? Follow these steps

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, in Lok Sabha, on February 1. The live streaming of the presentation of the budget will begin at 11 am on the day, and you can watch it on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV and Doordarshan. Private news channels, too, will telecast Sitharaman's speech.

There is, however, another way with which you can get all the budget-related information, particularly if you missed out on the finance minister's speech. This can be done through the ‘Union Budget Mobile App.'

Union Budget Mobile App

The upcoming budget will be presented in paperless mode, just like the previous two editions. After the minister's speech, all the announcements made by her will be uploaded on the app, where information is categorised under various sections, making it easier to access the required details. In fact, all the budget documents – fourteen in total – are made available on the app.

The service, on which information is available in both English and Hindi, can be downloaded from the Google Play Store (for Android devices) and Apple App Store (for iOS devices). People can also access it from the portal indiabudget.gov.in. To check the Budget 2023 document online:

(1.) Visit https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/.

(2.) Click on ‘Budget Speeches.’

(3.) Find the PDF document for 2023-24.

