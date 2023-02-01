Budget 2023, Income tax slab live updates: Income tax announcements due today
At 11 am on Wednesday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the annual budget in Lok Sabha. And when it comes to budget, salaried professionals look forward to announcements related to income tax slabs or rates. This budget assumes additional significance also because it is the last full budget of the Modi government before next year’s parliamentary elections, slated for April-May 2024.
In last year’s budget, Nirmala Sitharaman did not make any changes to the existing tax system. This meant that individuals would continue to pay their taxes under either of the current regimes, depending on which one they choose. Of the two, the second one was announced in budget 2020, and has been in effect since April 1, 2020, when fiscal 2020-21 started.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 06:41 AM
Know about the 7 income tax currently available
Annual income up to ₹2.5 lakh is exempt from tax.
Those individuals earning between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh have to pay 5 percent tax.
Income between ₹5 and 7.5 lakh is taxed at 10 percent, while those between ₹7.5 and 10 lakh at 15 percent.
Those earning between ₹10 and 12.5 lakh have to pay tax at the rate of 20 percent, while those between ₹12.5 and ₹15 lakh have to pay at the rate of 25 percent.
Income above ₹15 lakh is taxed at 30 percent.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 06:34 AM
What is the basic income tax exemption limit?
Currently, the basic income tax limit is ₹2.5 lakh for individual taxpayers. This exemption is available under both income tax regimes. For senior citizens or those who are over 60 years of age, the basic tax exemption limit is ₹3 lakh under the old tax regime. For super senior citizens or those who are above the age of 80 years), the basic exemption limit is ₹5 lakh under the old tax regime.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 06:30 AM
What are the expectations on LTCG tax relief?
There are expectations that the government may provide long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax relief to retail mutual fund and stock investors in the market through Budget 2023.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 06:19 AM
Income tax announcements in the budget: Exemption or rebate?
Last year, Centre did not announce any new provision in the Budget 2022-23. But the 2023 Budget could offer relief to individual taxpayers by raising tax exemption or rebate limit. Currently, salaried employees are one of the major tax contributors. Their salary is tax-exempt up to ₹2.5 lakh a year. Income tax is levied on taxpayers on the basis of a slab system.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 06:06 AM
When will the tax-related announcements be made?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth Budget Speech at 11 am in Parliament. Tax-related announcements are generally made towards the end of the Budget speech.