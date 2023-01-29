Budget 2023: No Zero Hour, Question Hour in Parliament on Jan 31, Feb 1

There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament during the first two days of the Budget Session, a Parliamentary Bulletin released on Saturday said.

The Budget Session of Parliament shall begin on January 31 with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to both Houses in the Central Hall.

The second day of the Session will see the Union Budget being presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha. Later the Budget will be tabled in Rajya Sabha.

"Members of Parliament are informed that owing to the address of the President to both Houses assembled together on January 31 and the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, there will be no 'Zero Hour' on both days," the bulletin stated.

It further says, "Members are also informed that matters of Urgent Public Importance raised during 'Zero Hour' will be taken up from 2 February 2023."

From February 2, both Houses will have a discussion on the "Motion of Thanks to the President Address" after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

This part of the Budget Session will continue till February 13.

The second part of the Budget Session will commence after a recess on March 13 till April 6.

During this part, the discussion will take place on the Demand for Grants for various ministries and the Union Budget will be passed. Other legislative businesses will also be taken up by the government during this period.