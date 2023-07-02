Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath shares employees' post-town hall messages

Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath took to Instagram to share ‘positive messages’ from employees who reached out to her following a town hall meeting that was held to discuss the recent happenings at the company.

According to Moneycontrol, Gokulnath termed the messages as an ‘outpouring of love.’

What did employees tell Gokulnath?

As per Moneycontrol, an employee wrote about achieving ‘newfound confidence,' saying ‘We didn’t come this far to just come thus far.' A second staffer wrote: “Hey Divya, when the going gets tough, the tough gets going – this is exactly how I felt post the town hall. Addressing all issues with so much clarity has helped clear the air across…yes, we have challenges, but we will all stick together to address and overcome each one of them. We have not come this far, just to come this far.”

A third staffer expressed confidence that Byju's will eventually defeat all the challenges it is currently faced with, while a fourth emphasised the ‘tough spirit’ prevalent among the employees in the wake of the town hall.

Others, meanwhile, were ‘happy’ that CEO Byju Raveendran had directly addressed the gathering.

The town hall

The meeting took place on June 29. Later that day, Raveendran, who founded Byju's in 2011 with his wife (Gokulnath) sent an email to employees, mentioning how, for 18 years, he had dedicated more than 18 hours a day to the company, and wanted to do this for at least 30 more years.'

He, too, wrote in his message that ‘We have not come this far to only come this far.’

