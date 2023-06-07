Home / Business / Cabinet approves $11 billion revival package for telecom firm BSNL: Report

Cabinet approves $11 billion revival package for telecom firm BSNL: Report

Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 07, 2023 02:36 PM IST

A revival package of 890.47 billion rupees ($10.79 billion) for state telecom operator BSNL.

India's cabinet has approved a revival package of 890.47 billion rupees ($10.79 billion) for state telecom operator BSNL, CNBC-TV 18 reported on Wednesday citing sources.

BSNL(Livemint File)
BSNL(Livemint File)

The development comes days after BSNL partnered with top software company Tata Consultancy Services to help deploy 4G network across the country when larger rivals are rolling out high-speed 5G network.

BSNL, struggling with poor infrastructure, has been battered by intense competition from Jio, the wireless arm of Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea which have rolled out 4G services at low prices on voice calls and data.

Shares of state-owned telecom firm Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd surged nearly 12% after the news on rival package for BSNL.

India cabinet
India cabinet
